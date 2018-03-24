Feel Free To Dive With The Angelus U50

We’ve recently posted a list with the top 10 most amazing diving destinations, and today we’ve just found a new incredible diver’s watch that should keep you company underwater. Angelus is a name usually associated with high-end, technologically advanced timepieces, but this is actually a first for the Swiss company – their first diver’s watch, called the Angelus U50 Diver Tourbillon.

This eye catching timepiece displays a 45 mm case that brags about 300-meter diving capabilities and hides an in-house manufactured one-minute flying tourbillon – skeletonized. Need we say more? Angelus is engineering modern marvels that could shock and awe every single one of us in just a matter of seconds, but you’ll need around $31,400 (29,700 CHF) if you’re planning to enjoy the U50 on a daily basis.

The striking dial of this watch shows off a complex skeletonized handmade latticework, while the titanium case with twin screw down crowns and an anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal and an exhibition caseback will most likely make all of your dreams come true. The Angelus U50 is the brand’s first attempt a diver’s watch with a tech-forward horological pedigree, and that’s no easy feat when you want a watch that could withstand 300-meter deep waters.

On the other hand, the mechanical goodness of this timepiece cannot be ignored either, with the U50’s A300 one minute flying tourbillon being the star of the show, while 23 jewels, 55 hours worth of backup power, time, date and small seconds functions will make your day easily. How’s that for a company first?