Xtenders Unveils a Sleek 9.9m Multipurpose Superyacht Tender

Dutch tender experts from Xtenders have unveiled a new impressive toy for superyacht owners, a 9.9-metre D-RIB multipurpose tender that might just be one of the most versatile and comfortable vessels of its kind. With a beam of 3.2-metres, this guest tender features a lightweight carbon hull with rigid bulwarks that form a stable and seaworthy platform, regardless of weather conditions.

Up to 12 guests and two crew members could enjoy this 9.9m multipurpose superyacht tender, that comes with two spacious sitting areas, as well as an additional sun awning, two fridges, and multiple storage compartments. For an extra fee, future customers are encouraged to choose many other cool other features.

The sleek hull was developed in-house by the Xtenders team to be highly efficient and easy to use, while a 370-hp Yanmar engine ensures a comfortable cruising speed of 25 knots, with the top speed standing at a very impressive 45 knots. The bow can be automatically transformed into an open gang way, ideal for a trip ashore or for bow-to mooring.

Speaking of trips to the shore, this small tender will also help you make the most of small day trips to hidden coves and snorkelling spots; it can even allow you to store auxiliaries such as boarding poles, a swim ladder and several sun-awning poles on board. Do you like this superyacht toy?