Canada’s Hotel Quintessence Looks Like Heaven on Earth

Proudly sitting on the shores of Canada’s beautiful Lake Tremblant, with the Laurentian mountains in the background, Hotel Quintessence is the place where you could enjoy pure heaven on earth. This magical 30-suite boutique hotel is just two hours away from Montreal or Ottawa and comes complete with in-room, wood-burning fireplaces and the views of a lifetime.

Just imagine it: the snow falls gently outside your window, with Lake Tremblant in sight, while the cozy wood fire spreads its warmth and sound throughout the room, as you relax in a massive, solf-as-cloud bed. Inspired by old-world estates, Hotel Quintessence is a romantic’s paradise; this might explain the wine bar, matched by a 5,000-bottle cellar, the Four Diamond restaurant and many other goodies.

If you’re the more active type, don’t worry, there are many things you could do here. After a day of play at the nearby resort or in the superb Laurentian mountains, you could head back to your lavish suite and relax in the sunken spa tub or under the steamy rain shower, with some aromatic Aveda products adding to the overall experience.

If you’d like something even more special during your stay here, the hotel’s gorgeous Spa Sans Sabots redefines relaxation, in a breathtaking setting where infinity pools and oversized whirl pools overlook the imposing mountains in back. What else could you ask for? Probably just a one-way ticket to here.