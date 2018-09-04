Louis Vuitton’s new Time Trunk Bags Will Help You Impress Everyone

Louis Vuitton is back in our minds and dreams this fall with a new artistic take on its famed Monogram Canvas, with beautiful trompe l’oeil details that will help you stand out wherever you might go. Part of the brand’s Fall 2018 collection, the new Time Trunk collection also includes some silks and small accessories, but it’s all about these gorgeous handbags before you.

This capsule collection of handbags features trompe l’oeil trunk detailing right over the brand’s classic monogram print – something that Louis Vuitton fans might remember from the brand’s Summer 2018 lineup, when they went for illustrated trunk details. The feedback was not entirely positive on that line, but things are looking up this fall. Feel free to take a look at the gallery below and tell us what you think about it.

The Time Trunk collection shows off a more vintage vibe and a more refined look than the summer collection. These bags are a lot less cartoonish and they all have that luxurious feel every lady is craving for. For instance, the bags that use LV’s Monogram canvas display a more blurred print, that’s somewhat reminiscent of the monogram from the brand’s historical trunks.

Furthermore, several bags from this line use different backgrounds, which are a bit more simple, yet equally attractive. We all know that sometimes less is more, right? The Time Trunk Bags are already up for grabs from Louis Vuitton’s website and in boutiques all over the world, with prices starting from $2,260 for the Louis Vuitton Alma BB Bag and going all the way up to $5,550 for the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Bag.