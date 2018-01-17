Louis Vuitton’s Neonoe Bag Receives a Touch of Color

People are still talking about New Year’s resolutions right now, which may seem a bit silly. However, Louis Vuitton took advantage of the opportunity and introduced a new gorgeous handbag, the Neonoe. One of the brand’s most popular new designs and a perfect illustration of the company’s vision and new take on fashion, this chic bag features Epi leather and it’s available in as many as six colors.

The Neonoe was designed to show off a minimalist vibe, with pop-of-color lining that will surely help you stand out wherever you go. Five of the six color options have a different color on the interior, with black being the only shade to go monotone. On the inside, a middle zip pocket divides the main compartment into two equally sized halves. Smart or not?

Also noteworthy is that stylish handle – an adjustable shoulder strap which can be shortened from shoulder carry or lengthened for crossbody carry. But this elegant bag will also come with a short top handle, which means everyone will be pleased – speaking of which, both straps are totally removable.

As you might have guessed, the Epi-colored Neonoe is a bit more expensive than the original monogram version. You will have to pay exactly $2,080 to purchase your own, but please note that the black and yellow versions will also require you to call Louis Vuitton directly. That’s one conversation everybody wants to have.