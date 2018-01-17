Hotel Review: Buddha Bar Prague

One of the world’s most beautiful cities, Prague served as the capital of the Kingdom of Bohemia for hundreds of years, and it was always an important economic, cultural and political center in Europe, as the years went by.

That’s why today there’s no shortage of exciting things to do and see in Prague.

It’s a magical city filled with so many incredible buildings and with a vibrant culture and a very special atmosphere that has to be enjoyed first hand by everyone.

The Prague Castle, the beautiful Charles Bridge, the Astronomical Clock or the gorgeous Old Town Square are just a few of the must-see sites in town, which is easily explored on foot, if you pick the right hotel.

Luckily for us, we got to stay right in the heart of the old town, at the superb Buddha Bar hotel in Prague.

Opened back in 2009 on a quiet street just a few steps away from the town’s center, this magical boutique hotel embodies the true essence of contemporary Asian interior design, mixed with a touch of French colonial influence and world class service in the best way possible.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable hotel experience, Buddha Bar hotels will always deliver, and this gem from Prague is easily one of the best hotels from the collection.

First Impression

Something’s in the air as soon as you arrive at Buddha Bar Prague. It’s perhaps the feeling that you’re ready to enter another world, after a long drive (or walk) on Prague’s busy streets. There’s a sense that everything has been placed carefully with a purpose, to create a charged energy that will get you ready for a special vacation in this beautiful town.

The hotel itself is immaculate and absolutely fantastic! You are greeted with drinks and friendly smiles in a gorgeous intimate lobby, where the excellent staff will check you in within minutes. We were off to our room very fast, but on our way to the elevator we got a glimpse of the gorgeous Siddhartha Café, a place that acts like the cherry on top of an incredible Buddha Bar experience.

Accommodation

Buddha-Bar Prague has only 35 gorgeous rooms and 3 exquisite suites on offer, but they’re all equally stunning. We got to stay in a luxury premier room on the third floor, that looked almost too good to be true when we’ve seen the first couple of photos with it, but when we got there it was just as expected, maybe even better.

As you open the door to your room it feels like you enter another realm, in a sophisticated Asian-Colonial setting, with a vivid red color theme and a unique ambiance that sets the tone for an unforgettable experience. This room was specially designed to tease all your senses in a pure Buddha-Bar style, with so many interesting surprises wherever you might look.

Designer furniture, elegant light fixtures, premium materials, state-of-the-art technology and high-end amenities, will make your stay here a real bliss, complemented by the relaxing Buddha Bar music collection. Every single room has been fitted with a massive interactive TV from Bang & Olufsen, Nespresso Coffee Machines and Subzero Private Bars, but that’s just a small part of their appeal.

The focal piece of our room was a super comfortable king-size bed, with luxury RKF bed linen and plush pillows. Since everything inside the room could be operated by remote control, including the curtains and ambient lights, it might be very hard to leave this comfy bed.

The bathroom however, is another story. It comes with a large bathtub, covered in a spectacular Dragon mosaic, that was specially designed for the Buddha Bar Hotel, and there’s also a rain shower head, if you’re in a hurry. It’s a beautiful sight, and you even have a small TV hidden in the bathroom mirror, so.. you could just lie in the bathtub all day long and watch TV. Pretty awesome, right?

You’ll also get specially designed bathrobes and towels, wonderful L’Occitane bathroom amenities, and a luxury Balena 8000 toilet in a separate room. If you’ve never tried a spa toilet before, this might be be one of the highlights of your stay here.

Eating & Drinking

Moving on to a part that we totally enjoy: eating and drinking! That’s all going to be done at Buddha Bar’s enchanting Siddhartha Café, a stylish restaurant and lounge where you could enjoy a wide selection of Asian-infused dishes, fancy cocktails and a fine collection of quality wines and other spirits. Trust us, it’s even more amazing when you get to see it with your own eyes.

Guests at Buddha Bar will also get to enjoy complimentary breakfast in this modern and intimate setting, with a cold buffet and a wide selection of hot a la carte dishes. Fresh pastries and cold cuts, cheeses and sweets will go very well with a good cup of coffee or some fruit juice, and if you want to start your day in style, you could also pair them with a glass of Prosecco.

Prices at Siddhartha Café are very reasonable for such a venue in Prague, and the best thing is that they also offer custom degustation menus, signature lunch sessions and host many special events there, like themed soirees, gala dinners and live music shows.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Buddha Bar Hotel Prague is a truly unique property in the global city hotel scene. It really feels like a luxury Asian-inspired oasis, that’s beautifully set right in the heart of Prague, and since it has only 38 rooms, the hotel’s intimate atmosphere and spaces make it feel very warm and exclusive – something that we all appreciate, right?

Unfortunately we didn’t get to enjoy the spa suite as well, since our time in town was very limited, but it’s definitely a must see, especially after a busy day in the city. The hotel’s staff was always smiling, helpful, and visibly proud to work in such a landmark hotel, and even though this place was located just around the corner from the Old Town Square, it’s tucked away from all the noise and busy tourist spots.

That’s why we think it’s the perfect retreat for anyone who wants to discover Prague.

Where: Buddha Bar Hotel Prague

Jakubska 649/8, 11000 Prague 1

Phone: +420 221 776 300

Website: www.buddhabarhotelprague.com