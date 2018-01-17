The 2018 Onewheel+ XR Shows Off Some Cool Upgrades

The 2018 Onewheel+ XR is one cool contraption, a new self-leveling skateboard, with one chunky wheel in the middle, that’s supposedly a lot faster and will take you even further than its predecessor. Future Motion, the California-based company behind this cool thing, is asking $1,799 for it, and some people will quickly point out that for that kind of money you could very well get yourselves a good electrically-assisted bicycle.

But besides the obvious advantages of a bicycle, this thing will most likely be more fun – at least, it aims to be. You basically stand above a tiny wheel and move towards your destination. The rugged board also features a rear light to be more visible at night and it could do 12-18 miles (19-30 km) on a full charge. It’s also a bit more powerful than the old version, although we don’t know exactly with how much.

Operation sequence is pretty easy: you just need to lean forward or backward according to the direction you want to go and turn by twisting your legs and leveraging on the board ends. All clear? Good. Is this a good idea for an urban commuter? I don’t really think so, but we do have to mention that you won’t be stuck in traffic any time soon with this thing.

So, if you enjoy acting crazy all the way to work and back, this is right up your alley. Otherwise, get a bicycle or ride the tram or the subway like the rest of us – driving is always an option as well, if you don’t live in a super crowded city.