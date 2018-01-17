BVLGARI LVCEA Mosaique Will Get People Talking

BVLGARI is celebrating the ancient tradition of mosaics with two unique Lvcea watches, featuring breathtaking dials composed of tiny tiles of 18k rose gold, which create a stunning visual effect. The BVLGARI LVCEA Mosaique watches show off a 33 mm, 18 kt rose gold case, that’s also set with diamonds, and complemented by an 18 kt rose gold crown, embellished with a pink stone and diamond.

The 18k rose gold mosaic will surely mesmerize anyone who dares to take a look its way, while a fashionable galuchat strap was chosen to finish off this sophisticated and radiant watch, a strap that resembles a cheetah’s natural coloring.

Capturing the power of light in the most beautiful way possible, these new LVCEA timepieces are inspired by the sundial, one of the oldest timekeeping instruments in the world. Apart from their dazzling look, these timepieces will also come with a colorful gemstone, gracing the crown of each watch, adding even more charm to the entire picture.

Both versions of the BVLGARI LVCEA Mosaique will be priced at $37,200 and will be powered by a mechanical movement with automatic winding. If that price tag seems too big, you should know that the brand’s skillful craftsmen have placed each and every one of the 700 mirror-polished gold fragments individually on the dial plate to create a shimmering gold mosaic unlike any other.