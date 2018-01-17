The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is Inspired by a Legend

The original 1968 Mustang Bullitt was showcased at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, teasing Mustang lovers’ heart strings in the best way possible. But that wasn’t the only surprise prepared by Ford for its fans. The American automaker has been working on the next best thing in these last couple of months, and they’ve also taken the wraps off the new generation Mustang Bullitt.

Based on the powerful Mustang S550, the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt features the same sporty touches as the Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package, and it comes with the upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine developing 475 hp and 570 Nm of torque – all this power is sent to the car’s wheels through a manual transmission.

Set to reach a top speed of 163 mph (263 km/h), this wild Mustang also packs plenty of equipment. Subtle chrome accents, 19-inch wheels, red-painted Brembo brakes and the bespoke front grille add to the aggressive look that will most likely appeal to many Mustang lovers.

I’m not sure if the color options were a smart choice, but customers are welcomed to choose between Shadow Black or the classic Dark Highland Green. Next up, this cool Mustang also brags about the all-new Black NitroPlate exhaust tips, not to mention a new Open Air Induction System and a Shelby GT350 intake manifold that will surely contribute to some high speed thrills.

If you take a closer look inside the cockpit, you will notice a leather steering wheel, unique green accent stitching, and a 12″ all-digital LCD instrument cluster. If you want even more options, black leather-trimmed Recaro seats, the MagneRide semi-active suspension system, and the Electronics Package are also on offer. Forget all about price tags and think about an unforgettable ride!