Le Palais Venitien Might be the Ultimate Billionaire’s Home

Perched on top of a hill overlooking a magnificent panorama of Cannes and the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean, Le Palais Vénitien is one of the most fabulous properties ever listed for sale on the Cote D’Azur.

This jaw dropping residence has 9 residential suites with 12 full bathrooms and a wealth of luxurious amenities, including a small lake, a tennis court, an incredible outdoor pool and even secluded woodlands. Its design is inspired by the magical architecture of Byzantium and Venice, with monumental columns, exquisite moldings and sumptuous details anywhere you might turn your head.

The lavish Palais Venitien sits on 2.4 hectares (6 acres) of beautiful terraced grounds, with the villa itself boasting over 3,000 sq. m. (32,291 sq.ft.) of luxurious living space that faithfully reflects the elegance and grandeur of the characteristic Venetian design.

This Venetian Palace gives a new meaning to the concept of comfort, combining the sheer beauty of Cannes with the elegance of Europe’s storied floating city. The outstanding property before you also includes numerous reception rooms, a massive wine cellar filled with exceptional wines, an indoor elevator, a wonderful spa with hammam, cinema, nightclub, a small gym and many other goodies.

It might be the ultimate expression of contemporary refinement, an exquisite property that offers serene views of the Cote D’Azur as far as the eye can see. The palatial estate also incorporates a state of the art security system and a home automation system that allows you to control almost anything inside the house: the lights, music, air-con, security or A/V systems.

We’ve said it might be the ultimate billionaire’s home because only a select few might be able to afford it. Le Palais Venitien is currently listed by Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty at a cool 120,000,000 EUR or roughly $140,000,000.

[Sothebys]