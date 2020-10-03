Follow Us

Type to search

Le Palais Venitien Might be the Ultimate Billionaire’s Home

Le Palais Venitien 1

Perched on top of a hill overlooking a magnificent panorama of Cannes and the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean, Le Palais Vénitien is one of the most fabulous properties ever listed for sale on the Cote D’Azur.

This jaw dropping residence has 9 residential suites with 12 full bathrooms and a wealth of luxurious amenities, including a small lake, a tennis court, an incredible outdoor pool and even secluded woodlands. Its design is inspired by the magical architecture of Byzantium and Venice, with monumental columns, exquisite moldings and sumptuous details anywhere you might turn your head.

The lavish Palais Venitien sits on 2.4 hectares (6 acres) of beautiful terraced grounds, with the villa itself boasting over 3,000 sq. m. (32,291 sq.ft.) of luxurious living space that faithfully reflects the elegance and grandeur of the characteristic Venetian design.

Le Palais Venitien 2

This Venetian Palace gives a new meaning to the concept of comfort, combining the sheer beauty of Cannes with the elegance of Europe’s storied floating city. The outstanding property before you also includes numerous reception rooms, a massive wine cellar filled with exceptional wines, an indoor elevator, a wonderful spa with hammam, cinema, nightclub, a small gym and many other goodies.

It might be the ultimate expression of contemporary refinement, an exquisite property that offers serene views of the Cote D’Azur as far as the eye can see. The palatial estate also incorporates a state of the art security system and a home automation system that allows you to control almost anything inside the house: the lights, music, air-con, security or A/V systems. 

We’ve said it might be the ultimate billionaire’s home because only a select few might be able to afford it. Le Palais Venitien is currently listed by Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty at a cool 120,000,000 EUR or roughly $140,000,000. 

Le Palais Venitien 17

[Sothebys]

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might Also Like

Le Château Sainte-Anne 1
Le Château Sainte-Anne is a Spectacular Belle Epoque Mansion in the Heart of Cannes
cannes californie luxury villa 1
Outstanding Luxury Mansion for Sale in La Californie, Cannes
Five Seas Hotel 2
Kick Back and Relax at the Gorgeous Five Seas Hotel in Cannes
Cannes property 1
€29.65M Cannes Villa is Looking For A New Owner

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.