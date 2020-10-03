Hill Helicopters HX50 is the World’s First Truly Private, Luxury Helicopter

Hill Helicopters, a company based in Rugeley, in the heart of the UK, has recently unveiled an incredible helicopter concept called HX50, that aims to be a game changer in the segment of private, luxury rotorcrafts. This extraordinary five-seat, turbine-powered, 500-horsepower helicopter aims to offer a whole new flying experience, focused on comfort, elegance, adventure, safety and performance.

To redefine the modern helicopter and create something that’s truly groundbreaking, the highly skilled team of engineers from Hill gave equal focus to aerospace design, combining the latest in safety in efficient performance technology, and artistic and experiential aspects, like optimal comfort, perfect ergonomics, high-end intuitive technology and luxurious finishes all around.

The HX50 is described as a “ground-up helicopter”, with a clean sheet design that could be enough to provoke an Elon Musk-style disruption to the helicopter industry. The helicopter is in an advanced design stage right now, but in just two or three years it should be ready to deliver a truly unique aircraft experience.

Unfortunately we don’t have too many details or technical specifications at the moment, but Hill Helicopters announced that the cabin could seat five people, with one pilot and four lucky passengers. We also know the HX50 will be powered by a 500 horsepower turboshaft engine, that will take this helicopter to a maximum cruise speed of 140 knots and allow it to carry a payload of up to 1,760 lbs.

Outside, this high-end chopper features a three blade primary rotor and an interesting shrouded tail rotor. The landing gear looks like its retractable and the glasshouse promises to offer unhindered views of the outside. Hill Helicopters plans to build three HX50 prototypes for test flying by 2022 and if everything goes ok, the first customer deliveries should come by 2023.