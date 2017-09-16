Land Rover’s iCandy Peach All-Terrain Stroller Keeps Babies Happy

iCandy seems to be the proper name for any man-made marvel, set to make you daydream and ready to drool, but did you know this beautiful thing was actually designed for babies?

That’s right, iCandy is a brand of designer prams and baby travel systems, and these days they’ve teamed up with Land Rover to imagine the perfect stroller for adventurous parents, who require something a little bit different to keep their kids happy and safe wherever they might go.

Inspired by the latest Land Rover Discovery, the iCandy for Land Rover Peach All-Terrain stroller packs some cool design cues, such as the custom grille pattern in the hood fabric and bespoke seat stitching, reminiscent of the one seen inside the popular SUV.

A perfect mix of design and functionality, the wonderful iCandy for Land Rover Special Edition pushchair is definitely stylish, and it also marks a first in the industry. Have you ever heard of a stroller that was launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show? Neither have I, because this is the first one.

It seems odd, though, for this thing to sit right next to the Discovery SVX and its 518 hp and 625Nm of torque, coming out the massive 5.0-liter supercharged V8. Following its public premiere, this stylish stroller will go on sale for an expected price tag of £1,500 ($1,990) in the United Kingdom. I guess style isn’t just for anyone, these days, but when was it?