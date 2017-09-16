Brikk’s Golden iPhone X Could Set You Back $70k

The iPhone X took the world by storm last week, aiming to melt everyone’s hearts and possibly their budget limitations, with its cool design and innovative features. It’s definitely a must-have right now, but if you want something more unique, the world of iPhone customization will gladly take it over from there, with Brikk being the first company to unveil a special range of luxurious iPhone X devices.

The luxury customization company has already imagined five different collections for the iPhone X, so there’s plenty to choose from. First, the Lux iPhone X Mono Collection includes devices that show off a glass back with a laser engraved pattern on a white or black background, with the sides coated in 24k yellow gold, 18k rose gold or 950 platinum – that’s why they’re priced at $7,495.

Next up, the Lux iPhone X Classic Collection benefits from a 24k yellow gold, 18k rose gold or 950 platinum surface coating and features a robotic engraved heptagon pattern. Fans are expected to pay as much as $9,995 for an iPhone X from this collection, which is a small price to pay for exclusivity.

Moving on to the Lux iPhone X Deluxe Collection, where one may find the Deluxe Single, Deluxe Double and Deluxe Triple smartphones. The first option costs $12,995 and features phones coated in 24k yellow gold, 18k rose gold or 950 platinum with a robotic engraved medium heptagon pattern, complemented by a single row heptagon logo made with 0.6 carats of vvs/de genuine diamonds.

Deluxe Doubles will be priced at $14,995, featuring a double row heptagon logo comprised of 1.6 carats of diamonds, while the Deluxe Triple uses 5 karats of diamonds for this overwhelming effect and will set you back $21,995.

The fourth collection is called Lux iPhone X Haute Omni and features 24k yellow gold coating, with a hand engraved large heptagon pattern and handset diamonds, while the triple row heptagon logo and accents were made with 12 karats diamonds. The heptagon pattern in middle and at bottom was finished with French enamel and will be available in 50 colors. This model is priced at $49,995.

Last, but not least interesting is the Lux iPhone X Ingot Collection, where customers may benefit from a $44,995 iPhone X that has 108gms of 22k gold, while the Ingot 250 uses a whopping 250 grams of gold to cover the phone surface. Naturally, the second version is more expensive, and it will cost you a staggering $69,995.

Oh, by the way – all versions come with 256GB of storage and a 5.8 inch OLED screen.