Klipsch Heritage HP-3 Headphones Should Make Your Weekend

Following two years of research and development, the Klipsch Heritage HP-3 headphones have finally landed. The most exclusive pair of headphones the American brand has ever built honors company founder Paul W. Klipsch and shows off a superb, vintage-looking, over-ear design, with many interesting details inside-out.

First, the Klipsch Heritage HP-3 comes with diaphragms made from inorganic fiber and a substance called bio-cellulose, the advantage being the wide frequency range it can reproduce and a special pistonic motion it follows. As a result, this detailed audio reproduction will allow users to fully enjoy low-end frequencies, offering a unique listening experience.

The Heritage HP-3 headphones also require so little power that they can be driven directly by nearly any audio source, without requiring a dedicated headphone amplifier. This will most likely make gym enthusiasts happy or people who love savoring their playlist wherever they may go.

Living up to its “Heritage” designation, the HP-3 set shows off a retro design, complemented by steel and aluminum, while sheepskin and solid wood add to the overall appeal. Beauty must be protected, which is why the company will also provide you with a custom solid-steel headphone stand for each pair – which is set to cost $1,200, by the way. So, what do you think about them?