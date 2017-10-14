Enrico Gobbi Designs The Stunning T42 Superyacht

Italian yacht designer Enrico Gobbi has been pretty busy lately, working on a new 42-meter superyacht wonder, that was unveiled just a few days ago. Dubbed as the T42 concept, this sleek vessel was meant to be elegant and dynamic, with bold lines, soft curves, numerous windows and an optimal deck layout.

Inspired by the proportions of a sports car, this motor yacht shows off a cool off-white and metallic silver finish, which seems to complement those sinuous curves in the best way possible. Apart from its good looks, this exciting project will also impress you with spacious outdoor areas, and a unique level of comfort and luxury.

With that in mind, I cannot help but mention the generous 20-square-meter foredeck, which may be configured in any possible way according to customer desire and preferences. Furthermore, the sundeck features two separate sunbathing areas and a convertible dining lounge, which might just be the ideal entertaining area or simply the place to relax the entire voyage aboard this superyacht.

But that’s not all the T42 has to offer. There’s also a beach club that folds open to reveal a comfortable lounge area and we’re pretty sure the interiors on this beauty will be equally appealing. Would you like to cruise the Mediterranean aboard this vessel?