Jean Nouvel’s Monad Terrace is a new Miami Wonder

If you’re looking for a new home in Miami, Monad Terrace is the name you should keep in mind; sure, it might cost you a pretty penny, but this breathtaking project matches any price tag. The renowned French architect Jean Nouvel has launched his first residential project in Miami, with a budget of $62.5 million required for construction of the West Avenue, South Beach structure.

Designed by Nouvel in collaboration with Miami’s Kobi Karp, Monad Terrace is set to incorporate a number of climate resilience features, and it will be the first building in Miami Beach to be built above West Avenue’s new height limit at 11.5 feet.

59 waterfront residences will be part of this stunning structure, including four penthouses, each of which shaded by high-tech screens as well as natural gardens. Both sunlight and the reflection of the waters below allow natural light to make its way inside each of these lavish homes, with two- to five-bedrooms on offer.

The project’s amenities include in-house concierge, a sun deck with a lovely 116-foot swimming pool, valet parking, a café and juice bar, a wellness center, and a special bicycle and water sports storage room. I think we’re all set, to say the least; however, the project is scheduled for completion sometime in the third quarter of 2019, so there’s time to change your mind.