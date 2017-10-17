5 Luxurious Residential Projects from Miami where You Could move in

With its alluring beaches, glamorous lifestyle, gorgeous architecture and fervid nightlife, Miami is easily one of the world’s best cities to live in. Apart from all that, the city also has a strong international business presence, since it’s a major center of finance, commerce and tourism.

So it’s no wonder that there are a lot of foreigners looking to invest in Miami or establish themselves there. People from all over the world want to be there. Everybody wants a slice of it.

But that also means that Miami is far from being cheap. Especially when you think about the luxury real-estate market. Which, by the way, is known for its lavish pads and exclusive, multi-million dollar waterfront mansions.

Whether you’re here out of sheer curiosity, chasing good investment opportunities, or you just moved to Miami and you’re looking for that perfect place to call home, the luxury market has softened a little bit in the last couple of years, so it’s probably the right time to make that decision.

Here are 5 Luxurious Residential Projects in Miami where you could move in:

Located in the northeastern side of Miami, Echo Aventura is a magnificent luxury residential haven, built on the last available piece of land of the Aventura waterfront.

This masterpiece was designed by Carlos Ott, with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg, and it has all the amenities you could ever dream of to lead the perfect life.

Imagine spending your days at home lounging by the side of an infiniti-edge pool, gazing at the amazing Atlantic Ocean, having resort-style breakfast and lunch options at Echo’s Pool Club or maybe going a few steps away at Echo Marina for some sailing fun.

Also think about the 4,000 square foot high-end fitness center, private elevator access, private rooftop terraces or the midnight bar in the master suite and a 24-hour valet. Plus all the home technology you could wish for. And they will even walk your dog.

The condos were built in 2015 and they feature 2 to 4 bedrooms. They’re spread on a total of 11 floors, with a surface between 2,365 and 4,020 square foot and a price range between $899,000 and $2,459,000.

900 Biscayne Bay has been one of the most sought-after residential developments in Miami lately. The project was completed in 2008 and it’s located in Downtown Miami, right alongside the historical Biscanye Boulevard.

This 63 story architectural masterpiece was designed by the renowned architects at Revuelta Vega Leon, with state of the art technology, 24-hour valet and security services, high speed elevators, European style kitchens and master stone bathrooms. I don’t think you would feel more at home somewhere else.

But that’s not all it has to offer. Add the mesmerizing pool with its pool bar and observation deck, from where you can admire stunning views, the gorgeous spa with whirlpool, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center with state of the art equipment for all your active needs, plus a cozy lounge and bar, the club-room and a private high-definition screening room.

There’s nothing missing for your well being when coming back home.

The condos vary in size, from 1 to 5 bedrooms, a surface between 912 and 5,650 square foot and a price range of $395,000 to $3,500,000.

In the small, privileged and wealthy neighborhood of South of Fifth, there lies a two-tower condominium, an impressive and elegant residential project. Called Continuum South Beach, this place looks like a peaceful oasis in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami.

The amenities include a full-service beach club, an expansive free-form lagoon swimming pool, lounges, steam room and a sauna, whirlpools and spa services, and a world-class fitness center with the best of equipment and experienced personal trainers and even a private tennis club.

The condos boast many luxuries and full services for anything you’d want, with high speed elevators, extraordinary kitchens with over the top appliances and bathrooms with whirlpool tubs, 10 foot ceilings and endless panoramic views of the ocean.

The Continuum South Beach towers were completed in 2002 and 2008. The condos here feature 1 to 6 bedrooms, a total surface of 435 to 7,200 square foot and have a price tag ranging between $975,000 and $16,950,000.

A brilliant creation of several visionary minds, The Hyde Beach House is located right by the famous Ocean Drive, in the center of Miami’s Art Deco District and a few steps away from the wonderful beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

You can expect 24 hours concierge services here including tickets to Miami’s finest sporting and theater events or reservations to restaurants, spa and nighclubs, room service every day of the year, housekeeping, cleaning and laundry services.

Designer furniture, massive terraces, wonderful floor to ceiling window walls which offer magnificent views around, a private rooftop lounge and an expansive pool deck, high tech kitchens or bathrooms that will make you lose track of time – all these will make every day at Hyde Beach House feel like a vacation. A full time, life long vacation.

The project will be completed in 2018 and will have condos with 1 to 3 bedrooms, with a total surface of 1,120 to 1,955 square feet. There’s no information regarding the price yet, but you can expect it up to a few millions.

Located in Edgewater, just North of Downtown Miami, Paramount Bay is a combination of sophistication, masterful design and outstanding quality. This luxurious residential project is actually a vision of the iconic musician Lenny Kravitz for his New York based company, Kravitz Design Inc. It was designed by the popular Arquitectonica.

Living at Paramount Bay means a wide range of amenities and full time services easily accessible from an iPad, available to every residence. If you’re not at home, you can also connect to it from your iPhone or Android device, so you can plan and have everything ready by the time you get back home. Sounds like a dream come true, doesn’t it?

And let’s not forget about the Club Room with its luxurious pool and party areas, that’s just perfect to host private events, or the private beach club membership at the renowned Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach. The playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, BBQ areas and picnic tables are just a welcomed bonus.

This project was completed in 2009 and features condos with 1 to 3 bedrooms, with a surface from 1,245 to 4,567 square foot and a price range of $599,000 to $5,750,000. Which one is your favorite?