Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Takes Your Breath Away

I’m sure we’ve all dreamed about owning a Lamborghini, but this one-off Italian exotic is beyond anything you could possibly imagine.

Set to be on display at the grand opening of Lamborghini’s new Hong Kong showroom, this jaw dropping Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario benefits from a stunning matte green exterior, with contrasting gold carbon fiber finishes, inside and out – on the roof, engine bonnet, side mirrors, rear wing, the lower bodywork, and even on the bespoke set of wheels.

You shouldn’t start thinking about how you could possibly purchase this one-off supercar, as this stunning example of Lamborghini madness has already been delivered to its very lucky owner.

The interior of this particularly interesting Lamborghini boasts Alcantara matching a Nero Ade black interior. The latter also shows off a contrasting bright green lining and the aforementioned carbon fiber package complemented by golden lines. It’s all green and it’s all mean, and the naturally-aspirated V12 engine capable of developing 759 hp and 690 Nm of torque will add to that statement.

I guess 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.8 seconds should be more than enough to put a large smile on anyone’s face, right? The Centenario will also get from 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) in just 23.5 seconds and keep going until achieving a top speed of over 350 km/h (217 mph). Speed? Thrills? Madness? You decide!