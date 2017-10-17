Lynx Yachts Takes the Wraps off a new Adventure Series Project

Dutch shipyard Lynx Yachts has been extremely busy lately, introducing a brand new line of explorer yachts that was simply dubbed as the Adventure Series. The first project from this exciting new line is a gorgeous 32.2-metre explorer yacht called Adventure 32, which shows off familiar Lynx design lines and a functional and robust exterior that seems to be ready to tackle any conditions.

Inspired by Lynx’ YXT series of shadow vessels, which provide support to motherships, the Adventure 32 will also come with many luxurious touches on board and an intelligent deck layout, but if you don’t fancy the 32-meter size, Lynx Yachts will also add 24- and 38-metre siblings to the Adventure Series in the near future.

Visionary clients, with a crave for adventure and a sophisticated taste, are expected to purchase vessels like the Adventure 32. The interiors will benefit from two different layouts, allowing eight to ten guests to travel the world and enjoy its wonders in style. The open swim platform, as well as several tenders and water toys, should help with the rest and relaxation part, making every trip aboard this vessel unforgettable.

Last but not least, we should also mention that the Adventure 32 yacht will be built around a steel hull, with an aluminum superstructure for comfort and stability in rough seas. An array of water toys could tag along for the ride while two small CAT C18 engines will propel the yacht at speeds of up to 15 knots and allow it to travel for as far as 2,000 nm.