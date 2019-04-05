Introducing the Buben & Zorweg Grand Connoisseur XL Bar

Buben & Zorweg is one of the leading German global luxury brands, a thriving luxury watch winder and safe maker with its factories situated right in the heart of Germany’s engineering region near Stuttgart. Competing with the likes of Porsche, Montblanc, BMW and Leica, Buben & Zorweg are well known for their custom made exclusive items for showcasing jewelry, watches or various collectibles.

The brand has recently revealed their new masterpiece – The Grand Connoisseur XL Bar, a beautiful thing that will serve as a bar, music system and humidor, and will be exposed at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The bar is handcrafted in their factory and comes with plenty of interesting features, including high gloss Macassar inlays.

Exquisite holders for wine, spirits and glasses, a central drawer which serves as humidor for about 60 cigars and a climatic wine storage cabinet for keeping the best wines at the correct temperature are some of the most important features of the Grand Connoisseur XL Bar.

The built in HiFi system of the bar ensures the best quality sound while you can enjoy a good drink from the bar. This stunning bar will be available for purchase straight from Buben & Zorweg, which has over 20 standalone and in-shop boutiques in more than 100 countries in the world.