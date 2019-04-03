The 67m Explorer by VSY is the Newest Hot Lab Yacht

The renowned Italian yacht design studio Hot Lab has recently revealed a new yacht project, made in collaboration with the Italian shipyard VSY – Viareggio Superyachts. Called the Hot Lab 67m Explorer by VSY, this vessel has a very masculine look, with a particularly large aft deck, an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 16 knots.

The upper deck hosts the owner’s suite, which comes with a stunning 180 degree view of the sea or the ocean. It features an office with lounge, a walk-in wardrobe, steam bath and private bathroom. Nearby, there’s the lobby and the upper lounge, with easy access to the aft area and the al-fresco dining space. The interior covers about 745 square meters.

Meanwhile, the entire outdoor space of the yacht is a whooping 485 square meters. The large open aft deck features a big swimming pool surrounded by sunbeds, but there’s plenty of space to do anything you might want. The aft area also comes with a fully equipped gym and the two fold-down doors can transform in a terrace.

Another great thing about this yacht is the high deck, from which you can enjoy superb views during the journeys. In the end, we should also mention that the 67m Explorer comes with a tender garage under the aft deck. It can hold two big tenders and several water toys.