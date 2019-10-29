Hublot Goes Green with the new Big Bang MP-11 SAXEM

The brand new Hublot Big Bang MP-11 SAXEM comes with a bold green look that will make you stand out wherever you go. The watch features the same impressive HUB9011 movement, an in house skeletonized caliber that seems to look even more spectacular in this incredible case.

The movement comes with seven series mounted barrels which output an unbelievable 14 day power reserve, displayed on the white roller against a black background. Meanwhile, the novel case is made of bright green SAXEM, a material which hasn’t been used in watchmaking so far, Hublot marking a first with this one.

The acronym actually means ‘Sapphire Aluminum oXide Earth Mineral’. The bright green color is given by the mixture of aluminum oxide with elements like thulium, holmium and chromium. Besides the stunning looks, the resulting material is even harder than emerald.

Limited to only 20 pieces total, the Hublot Big Bang MP-11 SAXEM will probably create a huge desire among the (few) ones who could afford one. The reason for such a limited run lies in the difficulty of machining such a material with great accuracy. As we mentioned, it’s going to have a high price tag – $127,000, so that too justifies the number.

Dominated by the huge power reserve on the lower half of the display, which is also a strong point of the watch, the dial is novel and very impressive. There’s a matte black skeleton dial in the top half of the display which features the hour and minute hands for time indication, which is surprisingly easy to read.