Hotel Yountville Proves There’s More Than One Way To Enjoy Napa Valley

Fantastic views, great wine and incredible food await for you in the heart of Napa Valley, a unique region in California that’s probably the epitome of countryside scenery and legendary wines. Here, the wonderful Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa aims to be a vintage-inspired escape for wine lovers from all over the world, who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Offering superb all-suite accommodations. complete with four-poster beds, oversized sunken tubs, and lovely stone fireplaces, this place looks like a dream come true the minute you arrive here. Decorations throughout the resort include river rocks, timber beams, and copper accents; it might sound a bit too rustic, but it’s safe to assume you will have a great time here.

If you ask us, Hotel Yountville is the ideal Wine Country getaway and its Heritage Oak Café supports this statement, recognized as one of the best restaurants in the area. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy farm-to-table delights, complemented by some of the finest wines in Napa Valley?

But you could also do many other things at this spectacular retreat – hot air balloon ride at sunrise, cycling through the beautiful Downtown area or exploring the Napa Valley Vine Trail will make your days here unforgettable. If you’re feeling hungry, don’t worry, Hotel Yountville’s concierge service will gladly set up a picnic lunch for your trip, matched by a bottle of wine, of course.

If all else fails, the hotel’s gorgeous Spa will tease all your senses with specially crafted services using premium organic products and a wide range of treatments and massages. Leaving this place seems an improbable choice.