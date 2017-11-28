McLaren 720S by MSO Is A Once In A LIfetime Treat

Everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas; but, everything that happens in Dubai is usually worth talking about. At least, that’s the case with the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show, where MSO revealed a very special satin black and gold 720S.

The McLaren 720S is an impressive example of automotive design and engineering in itself, but the folks over at MSO thought it could use a bit of tweaking. Their latest commissioned project shows off a Zenith Black exterior, complemented by golden alloys and a cool 24-carat gold engine heatshield.

There’s also a famous Bruce McLaren quote on the rear spoiler – “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone” – painted in a gold Arabic script, which apparently took over 30 hours to complete. Was that enough? For some people, maybe, but not for MSO or Dubai. That’s why MSO added a few other bespoke elements to this incredible McLaren 720S.

An extensive carbon fiber exterior package, comprising a new front splitter and custom air intakes, a readesigned rear bumper and roof panel, as well as a slightly different rear diffuser adds even more appeal to this McLaren. It is also worth mentioning that the door mirror arms, rear aero bridge and deck, not to mention the engine covers, were all sourced from the MSO Defined range.

Don’t you worry; on the inside, this rare automotive treat remains just as impressive. The bespoke 720S before you also features satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold center band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue as the spokes. There is also plenty of carbon fiber around, Alcantara, and leather, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing McLaren – possibly the coolest 720s ever.