For $29 million, the Mesmerizing Casa Bell in Florida Can Be Yours

Looking for a new lavish property to call home? Well, you’re in luck today, as the incredible 27,266 square-foot Mediterranean estate before you is now on the market, and it’s known as Casa Bell.

Located within the gated country-club community of Princeton Estates, in Boca Raton, Florida, this spectacular two-story residence comes with palm trees, marble floors and stone-clad columns that will make you fall in love with this place almost instantly, and the grotto-lined swimming pool in the backyard, with a waterfall and underwater sound system, makes this property even more alluring.

We should also mention the 1,500-bottle wine room, the formal living room, or the charming home office, with views of this magical pool, while gourmands will surely appreciate the high-end kitchen, that’s fully prepared for anything with Sub-Zero, Miele, and Wolf appliances included.

Elegant and extremely beautiful, this home has no trouble in convincing you to stay in – there are nine bedrooms and many bathrooms, each of them beautifully decorated with nothing but the best materials and finishes. Mahogany doors, a marble foyer, a lovely circular staircase and stately pillars create a grand entrance and add to the wow factor of this residence.

However, it’s safe to assume that the 11-person movie theater will be the final blow, with a vibrating floor and the option for a 3-D projector leaving anyone impressed. Please note that this home also includes an arcade, a small bar, and gym, and you could enjoy them all once you’ve paid $29.95 million to do so.