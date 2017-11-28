Romain Jerome Skylab Batman Calls for The Dark Knight

Designed in close collaboration with DC Comics, the eye catching Romain Jerome Skylab Batman shows off a stunning 48 mm stainless steel black PVD case, with double AR-coated sapphire crystals, that could withstand water depths of 30 meters – I’m sure the Dark Knight would need many other unique features to wear this watch around his wrist, but that’s another story.

The case back, on the other hand, displays a map of Gotham City, that’s metalized on the sapphire crystal, just in case our hero would ever feel disoriented and forget his way around town. Produced in a limited run of just 75 pieces, this watch would be a dream come true for any Batman fan, but even watch aficionados would appreciate its unique design.

The Swiss manual-wind Romain-Jerome caliber RJ004-M, with 21 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 48 hours, could easily impress anyone and make sure that the lucky owners of this timepiece will always show up on time.

The dial is a real treat in itself, featuring a skeletonized Batman logo brass applique, in black sand-blasted chrome, that’s filled with black SuperLuminova. As you can see from the top photo, this might just be the ultimate Batman Signal, although it won’t appear only once the sun sets.

An elegant black alligator leather strap, with a steel black PVD folding clasp, will keep this watch close to the hero’s dark suit – at least as soon as he pays up the $19,500 required to own such a piece. Would Bruce Wayne love it? Not likely. How about Batman?