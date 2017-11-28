Leica CL – Classic With A Twist Of Genius

What else could you expect from the renowned camera maker? The Leica CL represents yet another example of beauty, functionality, and state of the art technological innovations, packed into a compact offering that will keep amateurs and professionals alike smiling throughout the day – or event.

The elegant APS-C mirrorless camera boasts a classic Leica design and interface, although the company has also revealed its fresh Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH lens. The new CL promises stunning levels of image quality, even in low-light scenarios, as well as impressive video capabilities. It is ideal to capture memorable events on the go, as it will gladly adapt to the user’s style.

The camera also benefits from a traditional Leica physical interface, which means all those classic buttons and dials you love. However, a small LCD screen on the top plate reminds us that this device has been developed in the 21st century.

So, what else is new? Well, Leica went for a built-in 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder, a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor with a Maestro II image processor and an ISO range of 100-50,000. Thanks to 49 autofocus points, the CL will deliver stills at up to 10 frames per second. Videos, on the other hand, will come in 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60fps, which is not baad at all.

The CL L-Bayonet lens mount allows this camera to share the experience with the TL and SL lenses. Future customers will also be enjoying Wi-Fi, a special Leica CL app, a 1/25000s electronic shutter, and a fast USB 3.0 Type-C port. By now, the new Leica CL should have become available, with pricing set at $2,795, while the lens is sold separately for $1,295.

Professionals will most likely go for the whole package, with a kit containing the camera and the Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH lens set to cost $3,795.