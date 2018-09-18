Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier – Now In a Gorgeous Sapphire Case

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Sapphire

Two years ago Greubel Forsey took the world by storm with the ravishing Double Tourbillon 30° Technique Sapphire – an extraordinary sapphire-cased timepiece that was priced at a cool $1.1 million. Produced in a limited run of just eight pieces, that watch made a huge splash for its amazing dial and complex casing – that ridiculous price might have been one of the reasons it made the news too.

Most of you probably know that sapphire is a very challenging material, but Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey, the company’s co-founders, have decided to impress us all once again with a new transparent timepiece, in the form of a sapphire-cased Double Balancier.

Before you get too excited, you should know that this incredible piece is destined for the North American market only and it’s part of a strictly limited run of just 11 watches. Considering it takes 900 hours of machining to produce that beautiful sapphire case alone, that’s not really a surprise.

The good news is that the Double Balancier Sapphire is going to be a bit more affordable than its bigger brother. Well, if you think $695,000 is affordable, then you might be able to buy one.

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Sapphire

Greubel Forsey’s decision to put the Double Balancier in a sapphire case was obviously a brilliant move. The inclined balance wheels and the gear train are now exposed, with the entire dial turning into a visual spectacle. Add in the wide array of hand-polished, brushed, and microblasted finishes that come along with this complex, multi-tiered caliber, and you will easily get lost in all the details.

The sapphire case basically adds a premium of $345,000 to the white gold version of the Double Balancier, but that look is simply priceless. Given the level of exclusivity of this watch and how hard it is to make a sapphire case like this one, we won’t be surprised if all 11 units will be sold out by the end of the year.

Greubel Forsey Double Balancier Sapphire

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Greubel Forsey Unveiled Two New Extraordinary Watches
Greubel Forsey’s QP à Equation Now Displays A Rhodium-Coloured Gold Dial
Greubel Forsey’s Balancier Shows Off Incredible Attention To Detail
Feast Your Eyes On The Greubel Forsey Art Piece 2, Edition 2

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

This $49M Oceanfront Estate in Kapalua, Maui is the Stuff of Dreams

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares