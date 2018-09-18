This $49M Oceanfront Estate in Kapalua, Maui is the Stuff of Dreams

Here’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Hawaii’s most incredible oceanfront estates. Found in Kapalua, Maui, somewhere on the picturesque Hawea Point, this lavish property was specially designed to blend its luxurious interiors with blissful tropical gardens and panoramic ocean views that extend along the West Maui coastline, from Kapalua Bay to the South to Honolua Bay to the North.

You could even see the neighboring islands of Lanai and Molokai across the Pailolo Channel, but that’s just a small part of this property’s appeal. Spreading over 6,645 sq. ft, this stunning oceanfront estate comes with 8 bedrooms and 8 full baths, plus 9.963 acres of exterior space where you could just forget about the rest of the world.

We don’t even know if we can find the right words to describe this estate. It has two wings, joined together by a spectacular great room that opens up to a sheltered lanai and a wonderful pool deck below, all perfectly positioned to watch Maui’s breathtaking sunsets. The Namalu Bay wing has four ocean view guest suites, each of them with a private lanai, while the Honolua wing comes with mirror bunk rooms and a media room.

But the lucky owners of this property will get to relax in a sumptuous master suite, that feels like a private-spa retreat, with a bath that opens to the view and the manicured gardens. All in all, this one of a kind estate has over 12,000 square feet of magnificent indoor-outdoor living spaces, with over 20,000 square feet of developed grounds. Is it worth $49 million? That’s up for you to decide!