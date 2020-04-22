Globe-Trotter’s No time To Die Luggage Collection is Here

With all the travel restrictions worldwide right now due to the coronavirus, I don’t think Globe-Trotter picked the right moment to launch its new No Time to Die luggage collection, especially when it comes with a name like that. Nonetheless, this stylish luggage collection was actually inspired by the new Bond movie, ‘No Time to Die’, that also had its premiere delayed from April to November.

So if you want to travel like 007 in the future, Globe-Trotter’s brand new luggage set might be the perfect choice. These luggage pieces are inspired by the cases that will be featured in the upcoming Bond movie, with the range including carry-on and check-in 4-wheel cases finished in classic Ocean Green Vulcanised Fibreboard with a superb black leather trim and a lovely black luggage tag.

The biggest case is the £2,220 ‘No Time to Die’ Check-in Trolley Case, an option that’s probably best for long trips or holidays. Big enough to hold several outfits, spare shoes and numerous accessories, this beautiful case comes with an extendable handle, two internal webbing straps and a centre clip adding extra security for the lid. The case is also lockable to keep all your valuable safe.

Next, the £1,905 ‘No Time to Die’ Carry-on Trolley Case is an Ocean Green-themed version of the company’s most popular luggage piece. This gorgeous trolley case is perfect for city breaks, short business trips and overnight stays. Just like its bigger brother, this case features an extendable handle, matched by internal webbing straps on the lid and base. Since it has a decent size, most airlines will accept it as carry-on luggage.

Last but not least, the classic black luggage tag also comes with a price. And that is £110. Decorated with the No Time To Die logo, this Centenary Luggage Tag is handcrafted from vegetable-tanned leather, with contrasting stitched details and an embossed Globe-Trotter emblem. The luggage tag can be also customized in-store, but first, let’s hope life goes back to normal as soon as possible.

We’re looking forward to see Daniel Craig’s return as James Bond in No Time to Die and discover new places with Globe-Trotter.