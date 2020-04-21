The $3.6 Million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is Hypercar Perfection

If you thought the Bugatti Chiron couldn’t get any more ridiculous, the French supercar maker has recently unveiled the new Pur Sport, a $3.6 million supercar wonder, that’s billed as the ultimate driver’s Chiron. Packing a new aerodynamic configuration, a stiffer suspension setup, an updated transmission and high performance tires, this beast was meant to conquer corners at high speeds.

The aero upgrades of the new Chiron Pur Sport start with an aggressive front end, boasting wide air inlets in the front bumper and an enlarged horseshoe panel at the bottom. There’s also a striking splitter up front that makes the vehicle seem a lot wider and generates more downforce than ever.

At the back, the rear end of the car is dominated by a huge rear wing, spanning 1.90 meters to generate massive amounts of downforce, while the stunning diffuser also contributes to the car’s breathtaking look, agility and aerodynamics.

Bugatti also came up with a new split paintwork design specifically for the Pur Sport, with the bottom part of the vehicle featuring exposed carbon fiber to make this car appear even lower than it normally is. From the sides, this hypercar seems even flatter, as the exposed carbon fiber blends in beautifully with the color of the road surface.

Inside the cockpit, the Chiron Pur Sport features large surfaces upholstered with Alcantara. In an effort to save more weight, dynamic patterns have been lasered into the door trim panels, with contrasting highlights that give it a raw metal look. The controls and trim have been finished exclusively in black, anodized aluminum or titanium, while the steering wheel and the blue center spine received a touch of color with contrasting cross stitching.

For the tires, Bugatti worked closely with Michelin to develop the exclusive Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R tires, sized 285/30 R20 up front and 355/25 R21 in the back, while the new ultralight Aero wheel design will help you get to extreme speeds easily.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport still draws its power from the massive 8.0-litre W16 engine, which delivers 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque. But this hypercar will accelerate from 60 to 120 km/h almost two seconds faster than the “standard” Chiron and it will release its full power at 350 km/h.