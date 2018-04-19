Giulio Iacchetti’s Vespampère Honors The Iconic Vespa

Vespampère is a gorgeous reinterpretation of the classic Vespa, one that has come to life thanks to Italian designer Giulio Iacchetti. Equipped with an electric motor and a superb cantilevered seat, that’s reminiscent of the iconic 98 cc model, the Vespampère shows off a dynamic, minimalist design inspired by the silhouette of the world’s most famous scooter.

Perfectly able to handle city traffic, this light and super chic-looking two-wheeler will make everyone’s daily commute a lot better. Most guys might think this little scooter was meant for girls only, but we’re pretty sure they’ll change their mind after a quick test drive.

This minimalist scooter doesn’t come with typical lateral shells, because its electric motor occupies much less space than the petrol version, hence this super clean design. Also, to make sure we all understand this scooter was designed during the 21st century, all controls, the speedometer, fuel gauge, and lights can be accessed through an app and a wireless connection.

Speaking of smart devices, a special compartment has been created to store your smartphone, on the dash. Passing through traffic with this cute little thing seems like a beautiful dream; no angry commuters here. However, there’s no word on battery range and any other technical details – here’s hoping more news are on the way.