There’s Nothing like the Mansory Bugatti Veyron Vivere

The legendary Bugatti Veyron is without doubt one of the most incredible supercars of all time, even though it might have been replaced in our minds by the outrageous Veyron Super Sport or the new Bugatti Chiron. If you feel the old Bugatti Veyron is a little bit outdated – we are just assuming that – maybe it’s time to get the people from Mansory involved.

This is their latest take on the Bugatti Veyron, a new Vivere supercar displaying an eye catching carbon fiber coating, with a new carbon fabric called Marble Collage. The stunning result covers the modified wings, the striking front apron, the shortened hood, as well as the new carbon fiber lip.

At the rear, larger air outlets promise improved engine cooling, while the LED running lights integrated into the front fascia and the new air intakes with eyebrow optics add to the visual appeal of this already exciting vehicle.

There are no major technical modifications to talk about, although most of you might have already noticed the new forged alloy wheels with slim spokes that complete this breathtaking look. On the inside, ambient LED lighting is found in the seats, door panels, and the instrument panel, but that’s not all Mansory has in store for us.

The lucky owners of this beast will get to enjoy new carbon fiber elements inside the cockpit, with quilted black and white leather creating a luxurious ambiance. We don’t have any word on pricing yet, but if you can already afford a Bugatti Veyron, we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problems with that.