GHD’s 18k Gold Hair Straightener is a Wonderful Gift

The Leeds-based Good Hair Day company – or GHD, for short – has been one the first things on women’s minds when it comes to great hair tools. In order to reward the fans’ loyalty and to impress anyone around, the same company has just revealed 70 limited-edition hair straighteners that were made out of 18k gold.

This seems like the proper way to surprise anyone, especially a woman, right? Of course, seeing some precious stones added to the mix would have made this creation even more exquisite, but an 18k gold hair straightener is impressive nonetheless.

GHD’s 18k hold hair straighteners are worth more than £1,000, yet no one can actually buy one of these. These exclusive creations represent prizes in a hidden ticket contest organized by the British company, thus adding to the excitement and originality of the project.

In order to enter the contest, one must buy one of GHD’s gold stylers; if the pack also includes a golden ticket inside, you will have to register online for a chance to get one of these 18k gold hair straighteners. Is this an interesting move? Sure. Will this get more women to buy the company’s stylish products pretty fast? Of course!

[luxurylaunches]