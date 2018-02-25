S.T. Dupont Unveils a Special Year of the Dog Pen and Lighter Collection

The Chinese Lunar New Year has always been a time to remember ancestors and honor their legacy. It also marks new beginnings, and The Year of the Dog is said to bring forth a year of kindness, loyalty and good luck.

In honor of man’s best friend, S.T. Dupont has designed a limited-edition Year of the Dog collection that comprises two exquisite pens and double-flame lighters, set in bronze and finished in yellow gold. Antique Chinese wooden doors and Ruyi (little objects said to represent power and fortune) were the main sources of inspiration behind this unique collection. But let’s take a closer look at each piece.

Showing off sharp lines and a meticulously constructed design, the Ultra Exclusive Neo-Classic President pen (pictured below) is set to cost $19,500. A dog’s profile is showcased on both sides of the cap, while the red natural lacquer complements the delicate yellow gold door motif. An 18-karat sold gold nib and a Ruyi-style carved stand finish off this interesting piece.

On the other hand, the Ultra Exclusive Ligne 2 double-flame lighter will set you back a cool $19,996. The red natural lacquer, antique door motifs, and an intricately carved dog are yet again on display, although the lighter’s ignition roller is dressed in decorative guilloché patterns. Please note that both designs will come in limited numbers – 88 pieces each, to be exact.

In the meantime, you might be lucky enough to get your hands on the $7,000 Prestige Neo-Classic President pen; keeping in line with the aforementioned color theme and inspiration, this pen is available as both a fountain and rollerball.

Also part of the Prestige collection – limited to 288 pieces – is the Prestige Ligne 2 double-flame lighter, that could be yours for $7,250, boasting 18-karat yellow gold and similar design lines. Any preferences?