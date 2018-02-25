Casa Dell Cabo Blends The Best Of Both Worlds

Seclusion and the ultimate privacy come together with state of the art technology and traditional design elements to create one of the most stunning homes we’ve seen lately. Located in Los Cabos, Mexico, this mesmerizing property is looking for a new owner, and it could be your future home as soon as you come up with a cool $18.5 million – not too shabby, right?

Perched atop Villas Del Mar in Palmilla, an exclusive residential community in Baja California, this gorgeous Spanish-style home also offers incredible views of the clear blue waters of the Sea of Cortez, as well as the right soundtrack to go with them.

The property’s prime location is complemented by exclusive indoor-outdoor design features Looking like a luxurious Mexican beachside resort, this home features high vaulted ceilings, intricate wrought iron railing, smooth marble, stone and wood flooring.

High-quality features include handcrafted furniture and custom lighting fixtures, as well as a smart home system called Savant, that will allow future owners full control of everything electronic in their house. An art collection from Latin-American and Mexican artists was also added to the mix, offering a contemporary twist to the architecturally traditional home.

With 9,990 square feet of lavish interior areas and 4,693 square feet of outdoor goodies, the home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

Adding up to that cool price tag is a customized chef’s kitchen, plus a wine cave, and a lovely media room, that’s ideal for entertaining guests, while the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fire pit, gym, and sauna will have the lucky owners of this property feeling spoiled all day long. Sure, nothing can compare to the natural beauties that surround this place.