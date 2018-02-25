Check Out the Ralph Lauren Automotive Skeleton Steel

Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s incredible car collection, the new Automotive Skeleton Steel watch looks like a functional work of art, and it’s an accomplishment in mechanics and precision, just like some of the world’s most iconic cars. It comes with a 44.8 mm stainless steel case, packing a convex AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back, with the ability to handle 50-meter waters.

But the real attraction is the superb Amboyna burl frame surrounding the bezel, which is finished by hand to expose its rich grain patterns. This special hardwood is also used in the luxurious interiors of some of Ralph Lauren’s vintage cars, and it complements the bombe-shaped bezel in the most beautiful way possible.

A fine-brushed rhodium dial, with a chic subdial at 12 o’clock showing off Ralph Lauren’s initials and a seconds subdial at 6 o’clock makes this timepiece even more incredible, while the sword-shaped hour, minute and second hands add even more elegance to this eye catching design.

Powering up this beauty is the Swiss manual-wind Ralph Lauren caliber RL1967, backed up by 45 hours of power, and customized by Val Fleurier for Ralph Lauren to feature vertical Côtes de Genève stripes and circular graining.

In the end, the Ralph Lauren Automotive Skeleton Steel was paired by a gorgeous brown alligator leather strap, but you could also go for an interchangeable stainless steel bracelet with a steel folding clasp.