Sirena Yachts Takes the Wraps off a Sleek 85’ Vessel

Turkish shipyard Sirena Yachts has unveiled a new gorgeous 26.7-metre vessel a few days ago at the 2018 Miami International Boat Show. Called Sirena 85, this sleek motor yacht is already under construction at the company’s facility in Orhangazi, with Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering and Cor D Rover being also involved in this project.

The Sirena 85 builds on past success and it’s an evolution of the shipyard’s 56 and 64 models, with even more space and luxurious features. It shows off a modern exterior, with sleek lines and an overall masculine attitude, featuring a GRP hull and a carbon fiber superstructure, as well as a highly efficient and low resistance hull.

Future owners should expect a small pool on the foredeck, plenty of space in the stern garage, as well as a lovely beach club setup that’s just perfect to host any social gathering. A sleek hardtop covers the sundeck, while the aft section is left open, to enjoy the sun’s warm rays and get that perfect tan.

The master suite is another key selling point for this vessel, featuring its own folding balcony, as well as a forward-facing sliding door that provides owners easy access to the aforementioned pool. Apart from that, this vessel could boast a four or five-cabin layout, with a full-beam VIP suite aft.

In terms of power, two MAN 1,400 hp engines will allow the Sirena 85 to sail for as far as 2,500 nm while traveling at a comfortable cruising speed of 10 knots, while the top speed is rated at 26 knots. Sounds good?