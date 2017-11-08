Everything Is Real About The BUBEN&ZORWEG Illusion Luxury Safes

BUBEN&ZORWEG makes some of the world’s most incredible safes – there’s no question about it. You can get them in almost any size and shape you could dream of, allowing you to keep safe everything from jewelry to watches and money, or even vital documents.

With that in mind, the renowned Austrian brand has just unveiled the Illusion safes, a new range designed to store small valuables like luxury watches, jewelry, and so on. The collection comprises four safes – two Illusions measuring 360 x 360 x 304 mm and two Grande Illusions with measurements starting at 1290 x 510 x 510 mm.

All versions come with a massive steel body that weighs in at around 40 kg, with a fingerprint or a transponder method meant to keep thieves at a safe distance.

Inspired by the famous Clock Tower in Dubai, the fresh range of safes features exteriors covered in premium Nappa leather and Alcantara. Inside, there is room for 2 to 4 watches, although you could also get the optional Time Mover, a timepiece that comes with a BUBEN&ZORWEG in-house made movement.

The Illusion, Illusion Deluxe, Grande Illusion and Grande Illusion Deluxe will do their best to keep your valuables safe, but it is also worth mentioning that the Deluxe options are offered as limited editions – just 75 units will be delivered. Pricing depends on the customization options, which is to say: to each, his own.