Yurbban Passage Hotel is a new Gem from Barcelona

A fresh new entry on the luxury hotel scene from Barcelona, the mesmerizing Yurbban Passage hotel boasts a unique atmosphere and superior style that seem to match the city and neighborhood where it can be found.

This high-end hotel was specially designed to have its guests live as Barcelona natives and accomplishes that in many ways – from promoting local products to the immersion of guests into the local Catalan culture.

Nestled in Ciutat Vella, within walking distance of Casa Calvet, Placa de Catalunya, La Rambla, or the Barcelona Cathedral, this boutique hotel offers a unique cultural experience, complemented by stunning views, a rooftop pool and a wonderful spa centre, an elegant on-site restaurant and many other bespoke ameniites.

A cucumber water or a refreshing Lolea Sangria are the choices to be made before checking in at this wonderful hotel and enjoying one of the 60 modern and beautifully appointed rooms. Here you’ll find complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee/tea making facilities, and flatscreen TVs packed with satellite channels, and luxurious bathrooms – just a short glimpse of what these stunning rooms have to offer.

Yurbban Passage’s stunning rooftop terrace offers Instagrammable views of Barcelona, with a gorgeous outdoor pool surrounded by cozy loungers, and a poolside bar and cafe that aim to make your stay here even more memorable. So, where will you be staying while visiting Barcelona?