Baglietto has Unveiled two new Superb V-Line Yachts

There is nothing like a cruise out on the ocean on a warm, sunny day; sure, the size and features of the yacht might have an impact on your thoughts and overall vibe, which is where the brilliant team from Baglietto comes in.

Research and project development over the last few years have led to unique platforms and contemporary yacht designs, complemented by maximum comfort and performance, and today we have the privilege to admire two new vessels from the shipyard’s impressive V line.

The 38m and 41m yachts were designed by Hot Lab and boast futuristic looks, with a sleek shape, optimized deck areas and numerous windows allowing you to enjoy endless views of the sea. Inspired by Baglietto’s heritage, the design of these vessels seems to boast some automotive lines as well.

These two new Baglietto V-Line yachts were unveiled at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and everyone who was there got a chance to admire their amenities as well. For instance, the stern includes a lovely beach club, equipped with a gym and steam shower. Modern and appealing, these vessels ooze Italian style and mark Baglietto’s place on the market.

There’s no point in talking price tags and such trivialities; when it comes to living your life to the fullest, money is no object – unless, you don’t have it.