Singapore Airlines welcomes you aboard their Airbus A380 Suites

The world’s top airlines are always competing against each other in an effort to fill more seats – it’s all about the money, after all. But we are all happy to see that evermore luxurious options become available for top-tier travelers and Singapore Airlines’ latest offering includes the new Airbus A380 Suites on the Singapore-Sydney route.

Following four years of careful development, this option is set to become available in December. The airline has made many improvements across the board this year, with changes in Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class; the new Suites, however, are bound to attract everyone’s attention.

The Singapore Airlines Suites come with spacious wardrobes, luxury bedding, and bathrooms just like the ones you would see in five-star hotels. A personal oasis up in the sky, complete with lavish furnishing and finishes, these suites feature a separate full-flat bed with adjustable recline and plush seats covered in leather, that could be also adjusted using an electronic control side panel.

Twelve suites outfitted with a 32-inch full HD monitor, a customized handbag stowage compartment, an amenity box lined with soft leather, specially designed carpet and a feature wall with mood lighting are waiting for you to make a reservation at Singapore Airlines. Are you ready for the ultimate flight experience?