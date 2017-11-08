Harry Winston’s Dazzling Premier Diamond Second Automatic

Harry Winston’s newest timepiece, the Premier Diamond Second Automatic, was specially designed to turn heads, with a small 36 mm case that’s finished off in either 18kt rose or white gold, and complemented by double AR-coated sapphire crystals and a decent water resistance.

But the wow factor is represented by 57 brilliant-cut diamonds which decorate the case, with a total worth of 2.35 karats. As you can easily notice from these photos, the visual effect of this diamond-studded gem is incredible.

On the inside, the in-house Swiss automatic Harry Winston caliber HW2201 movement with 30 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 72 hours, helps you keep track of time. It features a flat silicon balance spring. an 18kt rose gold open-worked rotor, while finishes include Côtes de Genève, rhodium plating, and circular graining.

The dial is just as alluring as the case, featuring a blue and white mother-of-pearl look, with 3 brilliant-cut diamonds on the seconds hand, as well as 39 brilliant-cut diamonds and 1 emerald-cut diamond. We’re sure all ladies will appreciate that.

Finishing off this bold statement of elegance is a blue or burgundy Mississippiensis alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white or rose gold ardillon buckle set with 17 brilliant-cut diamonds. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, which is why this watch will be loved by all – forever.