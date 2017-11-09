MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli Takes The Cake

You all know the expression and it might just fit the new MV Agusta motorcycle. Designed in collaboration with Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli is a stunning limited edition motorcycle, that celebrates the fact that Pirelli became the sole tire supplier for all MV Agusta motorcycles.

Compared to the standard Brutale 800 RR, this bike will come with a few new components and different color schemes, with matte black and gloss red or grey and blue working their magic to impress everyone. Future customers will also have to option to get their bike fitted with special tires, with colored sidewalls that match the bike’s color scheme.

If you’d like to see this bike with your own eyes, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli will be on display at EICMA (the Milan Motorcycle Show) these days. In the meantime, you should also know that the seats have been specially designed for this new model, with colored stitching, while both the headlight bracket and the rear subframe show off a black shade.

Furthermore, MV Agusta has equipped this special bike with a new set of ultra light wheels and a few parts sourced off their F4 superbike, while Pirelli joined in on the fun with a set of high performance tires, a little bit wider in the back.