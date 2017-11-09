The Roush 729 Mustang Will Drop Jaws Left and Right

Following an interesting teaser released a few weeks ago, the brilliant team at Roush Performance has finally revealed their latest Mustang project at the 2017 edition of SEMA, a jaw dropping machine dubbed as the Roush 729 Mustang. It’s basically a modern automotive masterpiece inspired by a classic, the 1970 Boss 429 Mustang.

Compared to the standard Mustang, this beast was equipped with a custom wide-body kit and finished with a Sherwin-Williams Grabber Green look that will most likely make everyone weak at the knees. Also worth mentioning are the functional hood scoop and the unique 3D printed fender flares, courtesy of Stratasys.

Various carbon fiber components adorn the Roush 729 Mustang outside, including a front splitter, new side skirts, and a new rear spoiler. The carbon fiber mirror caps, a revised grille, and a blackout appliqué at the rear are also noteworthy; so are the adjustable suspension and custom 20″ Vossen alloys complemented by high performance Brembo brakes – safety first, right?

On the inside, this Mustang shows off extensive modifications, such as Recaro racing seats, a roll cage, and Katzkin leather upholstery, while the rear seats have been replaced by a special carbon fiber module developed by Anderson Composites.

Last but not least, we should talk about performances. There’s massive 5.0 liter V8 hiding under the hood, with a cold air intake and packing a new Roush / Ford Performance supercharger kit, which takes this engine to an astonishing 700 hp 826 Nm of torque. I guess you’d all want to put this thing through its paces right now.