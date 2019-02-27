Dreams Come True With This Stunning Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office

Traveling and working at the same time is probably one of the most alluring idea some of us have. Most of the time, the reality beats up our dreams of soaking in the sun next to the crystal clear waters of some foreign sea, but there are some lucky winners out there, and Jeff Kleck, a tech entrepreneur has finally made his dream come true.

He’s hired San Francisco based Edmonds + Lee Architects to overhaul his dream camper, a gorgeous 1964 – 1965 Airstream Bambi II, to fit everything one would need for his business endeavors around the world. The 80 square foot trailer fulfills his needs for the perfect work / life balance, with all the modern upgrades he needs to make living and working on the road a nice and fun experience.

The trailer has been fitted with oak sitting areas, multiple storage compartments, a convertible bed and a small kitchen with a completely foldable dining room. Some of the other upgrades of the Airstream Bambi II are solar power sources, Wi-Fi connectivity and plenty of amenities any business nomad ever needs on the road.

So if you’ve always wanted a dream mobile office, all you need is an Airstream trailer and just a little bit of imagination. Of course, some help from talented designers like the people from Edmonds + Lee Architects is always appreciated.