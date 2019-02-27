Château du Petit Chêne, Renamed Alexandra Palace Hotel, is Heading to New Glorious Times

A national treasure and an important historic monument of France, the centuries old Château du Petit Chêne has suffered enough from the damages of time, but it’s now ready to head into a brighter future. Converted into the blissful Alexandra Palace Hotel, this architectural jewel has seen its rebirth by embodying the French art of fine living.

It now features a luxury hotel complete with lounge bar, two seminar rooms and gourmet restaurant. The lavish palace is hidden away from civilization, in between 24 hectares of unspoiled woods and ponds. Acquired in 2015 by the Grande Maison Younan Collection, the wonderful Château du Petit Chêne will be restored to its former glory through renovations approved by the French building authorities.

The property, now turned into a 5 star hotel, will feature only 18 rooms, each of them filled with a gorgeous 19th century decor, majestic chandeliers, period furniture and plenty of beautiful gilded details, rosettes, moldings, woodwork and cut stone, making the amazing character of the palace shine again.

Dating back to the 13th century, the building belonged to the Seigneur of La Bouchetière in Saint-Lin and across the centuries it was owned by just three families, who added their own touch to this chateau. The property also includes a spectacular 18-hole golf course, and 160 acres of wooded park land and lakes.