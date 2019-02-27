Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Stellia are the New Top-Notch $3,999 Headphones from Focal

Focal-Stellia-1

Focal has recently revealed a new set of high end headphones named Stellia, offering near perfect soundproofing and the latest technology the company could come up with. The French brand made no compromises when it came to sound quality, which is exceptionally high, as you might expect from any Focal products. The style and design sophistication are also at super high levels.

But what makes these headphones very special is the integration of a new generation of speaker drivers that work at low sound levels while offering extensive frequency response (5 Hz – 40 Hz) at the sme time. Focal has also used their signature technologies for these headphones, including the frameless 100% cooper voice coil or the M shaped pure Beryllium dome, both ensuring extreme sound precision in both the bass and treble.

Focal-Stellia-2

The speaker driver’s frequency response is extended through the use of vents, the EVA foam behind the speaker driver absorbs high frequencies and the acoustic diffusers ensure free of interference sound reproduction. Comfort is enhanced through the curve design between the yoke and headband and the high end memory foam used in the leather earpads.

The earpads manage to fully isolate external sounds. Cognac and mocha are the two finishes that the Focal Stellia headphones come in. There’s also a cool storage case with two high quality cables coming in the same finish as these headphones.

Focal-Stellia-6

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Focal 4
Focal’s New Speakers Offer A Glimpse Of Utopia
Focal Clear 1
Focal Clear Headphones Look as Awesome as They Sound

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Château du Petit Chêne, Renamed Alexandra Palace Hotel, is Heading to New Glorious Times

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.