Diamond Rings For Women: How to Differentiate Real and Fake Diamonds

You have finally gotten the love of your life and it’s time to invest in the relationship and build your love. Now you have taken your time to shop around and have found the best diamond rings for women shop. It’s time to purchase the ring and propose to the love of your life for a better start.

However, you don’t want your first love investment to be based on fake diamond regardless of the money you spend to buy the ring. But how do you tell if your gemstone is real in the midst of all the fake ones on the market? Here is a simple home testing technique to get you started.

Check Setting and Mount

Even before you buy the ring from the shop, it’s essential to check its setting and mount. Diamond is an expensive gemstone, and it will not be justice to set or mount it on a cheap ring material. A real diamond will be mounted on materials such as platinum, yellow gold, or white gold.

Therefore, you can check inside the ring and see the making present. If your ring has Pat or PT marking, that indicates the ring material is platinum while 10K, 14K, and 18K symbolizes gold. High-quality jewelry is not measured by the price you use in purchasing but rather the type of material used in designing it.

Read Through Effect

Real diamonds refracts light in different directions, making it difficult to read through. Therefore, if you are testing whether the diamond rings for women you are about to buy are real or fake, place the diamond in a newspaper.

Position it flat side down on a place with lots of lettering and ensure you have enough lighting. If you happen to read the letters even in a blurry form, that stone is fake and not worth your investment.

The Fog Test

You don’t need to be a professional to identify real diamond from duds neither do you require to have expensive gadgets to get you started. Place the stone in front of your mouth and fog it. If it remains fogged for a couple of seconds, then it’s a fake.

Real diamond instantaneously dispenses heat from your mouth, and it will take a while for you to fog it. An authentic stone will clear the fog almost instantly, and you might not even notice that it was fogged in the first place.

Test with Water

Regardless of the type of water, a real diamond will always sink. If you want to test whether your diamond is real or fake using water, all you need is to fill a glass with water then drop your stone in it. Diamonds have high density and simple physics guarantees that objects with higher density will sink in water.

Therefore, if you drop your stone ion water and it floats whether on top or middle of the glass, no need to test any farther it’s a fake.

Heat It Up

The material used in making diamonds is incredibly strong and will not be affected even by high heat temperature. If you want to tell the difference between fake and real, take the risks of heating it up for approximately 40 seconds, then drop it in cold water.

A genuine diamond will not react to this and will remain compact. However, if you find yourself collecting the pieces from water, there is no better language to say, but that is a fake gemstone.

Conclusion

You don’t really have to be an expert in jewelry to identify a fake or real diamond. All the above techniques are easy, and you can do them at the comfort of your home without any professional assistance.

However, if you are unable to tell the difference or you are unsure of how it should respond in certain instances. You can still get a jewelry shop with a diamond expert to help you not the difference. This way, you will not only save cash but also kick start your marriage on the right foot.