Introducing the Wonderful Roger Dubuis Excalibur Blacklight Trilogy

The new Roger Dubuis Excalibur Blacklight Trilogy comes out with a super cool way to shine. While it doesn’t give away the complex technology it uses to shine, we know it’s something innovative, even for the Haute Horlogerie industry.

The trademark 166 component Roger Dubuis RD820SQ caliber is surrounded by a web of crystals reminiscent of neon light tubes, but without the capability of emitting light on their own. The watch will only shine in an external UV light.

The innovation uses micro structures – or tubes – crafted out of lab-grown sapphire, giving them a blue, pink or white translucence and an astonishing look. The caliber was modified to add these tiny bridges into the caliber’s original structure, making them a one of a kind watch experience.

The three watch collection features an interesting concept – it won’t change the watch industry, but it’s a fun idea nonetheless. Though apparently you’d have to go to a club which has all kinds of UV lights dancing around to make these timepieces emit their own light and make you the coolest character around.

The Excalibur Blacklight watches come in a limited edition of 88 for the black and blue models and 28 pieces for the pink model. The cases are 42 mm black DLC titanium, 18k white gold and 18k pink gold. You can expect the price tags to match the materials. The black Blacklight will sell for $80,000, the one in blue for $95,000 and the pink version rises higher to $100,000.